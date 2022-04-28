Peace Gathering to mark 30th anniversary of LA Uprising, Friday at Liberty Park in Koreatown

Friday, March 29, marks the 30-year anniversary since rioters took to the streets in an uprising sparked by the acquittal of four police officers in the beating of Rodney King, which left a deep scar on communities still trying to move forward decades later.

"I saw people running into the market, tearing down the doors," said Stewart Kwoh.

A civil rights attorney, Kwoh was at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street nearly 30 years ago as the civil unrest in the city kicked off.

"Saigu is 4/29," Kwoh said.

Mr. Kwoh said most Korean Americans remember 4/29 the way most people think of 9/11 because many Korean Americans were blamed for the riots, which intensified misunderstandings with African Americans.

For example, there was repeated news coverage of a few business owners with guns on top of businesses. In reality, that was only a small number.

"In the Korean community, this was a time when 2,500 businesses were destroyed or severely damaged. They lost a half billion dollars from their livelihood," Kwoh said.

According to Michael Lawson, head of the LA Urban League, business owners had to defend themselves because police abandoned Koreatown and South LA, which were left to burn while officers were sent to protect more affluent communities.

"The issue was that if I were doing that, there would be a different response from LAPD."

A year before the civil unrest, Latasha Harlins was shot and killed by a grocer, Soon Ja Du, who got a light sentence with no jail time. Lawson said Harlin's case amplified indignities African Americans were already experiencing with redlining, which is a discriminatory practice of withholding services from certain groups.

Even today, Lawson said, our communities are divided by roads and freeways that prevent us from interacting and understanding one another better.

"There has to be a way to address the systemic issues that create Balkinization of this city."

On Friday, civil rights leaders will unite at Liberty Park in Koreatown to remember the 30-year anniversary of the LA Uprising, and address unresolved differences in an honest way.

"Shining a light on it is the only way to make sure we continue to move in the right direction," Lawson said.

The Saigu Peace Gathering will take place at Liberty Park between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with musical performances. Those interested in registering for the event can follow this link .