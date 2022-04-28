ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Peace Gathering to mark 30th anniversary of LA Uprising, Friday at Liberty Park in Koreatown

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SQIT_0fMOHQG500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376UKE_0fMOHQG500
Saigu Peace Gathering to mark 30th anniversary of LA Uprising to be held in Liberty Park Friday 03:19

Friday, March 29, marks the 30-year anniversary since rioters took to the streets in an uprising sparked by the acquittal of four police officers in the beating of Rodney King, which left a deep scar on communities still trying to move forward decades later.

"I saw people running into the market, tearing down the doors," said Stewart Kwoh.

A civil rights attorney, Kwoh was at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street nearly 30 years ago as the civil unrest in the city kicked off.

"Saigu is 4/29," Kwoh said.

Mr. Kwoh said most Korean Americans remember 4/29 the way most people think of 9/11 because many Korean Americans were blamed for the riots, which intensified misunderstandings with African Americans.

For example, there was repeated news coverage of a few business owners with guns on top of businesses. In reality, that was only a small number.

"In the Korean community, this was a time when 2,500 businesses were destroyed or severely damaged. They lost a half billion dollars from their livelihood," Kwoh said.

According to Michael Lawson, head of the LA Urban League, business owners had to defend themselves because police abandoned Koreatown and South LA, which were left to burn while officers were sent to protect more affluent communities.

"The issue was that if I were doing that, there would be a different response from LAPD."

A year before the civil unrest, Latasha Harlins was shot and killed by a grocer, Soon Ja Du, who got a light sentence with no jail time. Lawson said Harlin's case amplified indignities African Americans were already experiencing with redlining, which is a discriminatory practice of withholding services from certain groups.

Even today, Lawson said, our communities are divided by roads and freeways that prevent us from interacting and understanding one another better.

"There has to be a way to address the systemic issues that create Balkinization of this city."

On Friday, civil rights leaders will unite at Liberty Park in Koreatown to remember the 30-year anniversary of the LA Uprising, and address unresolved differences in an honest way.

"Shining a light on it is the only way to make sure we continue to move in the right direction," Lawson said.

The Saigu Peace Gathering will take place at Liberty Park between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with musical performances. Those interested in registering for the event can follow this link .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Angelenos mark 30th anniversary of LA riots

Angelenos Friday commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots, which erupted after a jury acquitted four LAPD officers in the beating of Rodney King. The L.A. riots began on April 29, 1992, and lasted six days. By the time they ended, 63 people had been killed, hundreds more injured, and more than 1,000 buildings destroyed by fires. The National Guard was called in to restore order.On March 3, 1991, a plumber named George Holliday recorded four white LAPD officers using batons, tasers, feet and fists to beat a Black man later identified as King. The videotape of officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney King
Person
Latasha Harlins
Travel Bugs World

Have you been to the highest-ranked bakeries in Los Angeles? Here's why you should visit them

This week, indulge yourself with something savory or sweet at one of the highest-ranked bakeries in Los Angeles, according to TripAdvisor. These bakeries have been awarded 4.5 stars (out of 5) on the TripAdvisor review website. According to reviewers, they are the Top 3 bakeries in Los Angeles. Therefore, we've put this list together for you and found out what diners love about these bakeries and why you should visit them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty Park#Civil Unrest#Koreatown#African Americans#Guns#Protest#Korean Americans#The La Urban League#Lapd
CBS LA

Sheriff launches investigation of video leak to the L.A. Times

Amid a re-election campaign and whistleblower lawsuit, Sheriff Alex Villanueva has launched an investigation into the Los Angeles Times and how it obtained a video showing a deputy kneeling on an inmate. "The matter is under investigation," said Villanueva. "This is stolen property that was removed illegally [by] people who had some intent, criminal intent. The investigation comes after the Times obtained the controversial video which has increased tensions between the Sheriff and the paper. According to the L.A. Times, Villanueva attempted to cover up the incident, which happened inside a jail last March, so it would not shed a negative light...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Arrest made after armed robber takes watch near Beverly Center

At least one person was taken into custody after an armed robbery in the area of the Beverly Center on Thursday, officials said. Police received a call just after 1 p.m. regarding the robbery across from a hotel, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA. An unknown number of suspects ran into the second level of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
KEYT

Prosecutor: LA funeral home director left remains to rot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification. He faces more than a decade in jail. Authorities opened an investigation into the Mark B. Allen Mortuary and Cremations Services, Inc., after receiving complaints from families. The mortuary, owned by Mark B. Allen, is now closed. It was not immediately clear whether Allen has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He faces two misdemeanor charges for each person under the state’s Health and Safety Code. The maximum penalty is $110,000 and 11 years in jail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Tupac Shakur ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Exhibit Extends L.A. Dates, Announces Free Admission To Public School Groups

Due to popular demand, the groundbreaking Tupac Shakur Wake Me When I’m Free exhibit has extended its dates in Los Angeles through Summer of 2022. Originally launched in January and scheduled to finish its Los Angeles run on May 1, the Shakur Estate-sanctioned exhibit has seen a slate of positive reviews and endorsements from celebrities, press and fans alike.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

South L.A. residents can get $150 a month in transit funds. What you need to know

In a city as car-dependent as Los Angeles, people who can't drive or can't afford a vehicle of their own are at a huge disadvantage. Seleta Reynolds, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, puts it this way: "Right now in Los Angeles, you can get to about 12 times as many jobs in an hour by car as you can in an hour by transit."
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy