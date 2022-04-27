Former Rutgers recruiting target Audley Isaacs enters transfer portal

One of the top 150 linebackers and top 50 high school football players out of Pennsylvania from the class of 2017 has entered the transfer portal. Former Temple linebacker Audley Isaacs officially entered the transfer portal last week.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native and Valley Forge Military Academy alum is leaving Temple as a graduate transfer.

A two-star recruit according to Rivals and a three-star linebacker in the 247Sports Composite signed his letter of intent to play for the Temple Owls in May of his senior high school season. Prior to that, he received interest from UConn, West Virginia, Cornell, Army, and Rutgers.

Isaacs finishes his time at Temple mostly seeing time on special teams. He did finish with 26 tackles and a fumble recovery in 27 games played during his time with the Owls. Greg Schinao’s defense is strong and tenacious, something Isaacs has shows when given the opportunity when rotating in at linebacker.

He did suffer a season ending injury in a game against Memphis in 2020, but that was after stepping in at linebacker and setting a career-high in tackles (eight), as well as scooping up that fumble. He would bring veteran experience and leadership to the Scarlet Knight locker room.