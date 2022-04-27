ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson adds four-star edge defender to 2023 class

By Justin Robertson
 2 days ago

Clemson gained its fourth 2023 commitment on Wednesday after four-star edge David Ojiegbe selected the Tigers over Maryland, Miami, Michigan and North Carolina.

According to 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-3 defensive end is the 20th edge in the class of 2023. Ojiegbe’s commitment comes just under two months after the Tigers offered the high school junior on March 5.

With Ojiegbe’s commitment, the Tigers now have the 23rd 2023 class, according to 247Sports. Along with Ojiegbe, Clemson has received commitments from four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina , four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph and three-star tight end Reid Mikeska.

With defensive ends Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry gone after the 2022 season, Ojiegbe will join the Tigers at a time when those two spots will need to be filled.

Clemson Alumni: Most famous graduates and attendees

