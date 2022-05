Your wedding day can be an emotional high, but for one adorable couple, that thrill took them to 37,000 feet. Jeremy Salda and Pam Patterson, a couple from Oklahoma City, were en route to Las Vegas to finally tie the knot. They even had a chapel booked and everything seemingly in place for their upcoming nuptials. However, there was one thing the couple failed to plan for: inclement weather.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO