Alameda, CA

The Experience, Alameda: C’era Una Volta Kitchen + Catering

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServing Tuscan on the Patio at Dashe Cellars and Urban Legend Cellars!. You can find C’era Una Volta’s pop up menus on the Patio of Dasche Cellars and Urban Legend Cellars on Fridays. New addition to their popup menu: Crostini! Crostini complements...

WPRI

In the Kitchen: Chicken Teriyaki

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He shows us how to make Chicken Teriyaki. Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked. Sautee onions...
RECIPES
Eater

This Restaurant’s Menu Shows It’s Not Just One Chef in Charge

When Dirt Candy, chef Amanda Cohen’s industry-leading vegetarian restaurant in New York City, introduced its spring menu this month, diners found an interesting new addition. Below three of the five dishes is a line of attribution: Junior sous chef Michaela Duke is credited for the lox-like tower of smoked onions, sous chef Andrew Duong with the verdant celery bowtie pasta, and sous chef Matt Miller with the roasted, stuffed fennel. It reads seamlessly enough to make you wonder why you don’t see information like this on menus or social media posts more often — especially in a dining scene in which calling out the contributions of farms, butchers, and ceramicists has become commonplace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mashed

The Beef Wellington 'Recipe' That Made Gordon Ramsay Cry

If people could have Gordon Ramsay prepare a meal for them, about four in 10 respondents on a Mashed survey would want beef Wellington. If the tables were turned, would Ramsay want others making his beef Wellington for him? Probably zero out of 10 times if it was made like the one that made him weep unhappily.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Soul Food Restaurants In The US

Soul food is one of the most iconic types of American cuisine. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, soul food arose out of a mixture of innovation and necessity: It was initially created by African Americans in rural parts of the American South who came up with inventive ways to work with limited ingredients.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
purewow.com

7 Charming Small Towns Near Napa Valley That Aren’t, You Know, Napa

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s no denying that Napa Valley is a world-class wine region, but it’s also ideal for people to really enjoy...
NAPA, CA
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
KRON4 News

Dunkin’ adds cornbread donuts and more to menu

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dunkin’ has kicked off a new lineup of food and drink flavors as well as returning menu items. One new food item that appeared on the menu Wednesday is cornbread donuts and donut holes. They feature a sweet and savory corn cake-based glaze. Another...
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

The Secret Ingredients in DC’s Best Chicken and Waffles

Chef Bart Hutchins only wishes he grew up on the chicken and waffles he serves at Beuchert’s Saloon: a plate of homemade waffles scented with vanilla and topped with two freshly fried chicken thighs, house-made bacon jam, candied pecans seasoned with sage, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. A marriage of sweet and savory, of crisp and tender, it’s nostalgia to the max. But this hearty breakfast recipe isn’t his mom’s, but rather his mentor’s: Hutchins inherited the dish from Beuchert’s chef-owner Andrew Markert, who wasn’t just the first to give Hutchins a job upon his arrival in Washington, but was also the first to suffuse the saloon with high-end rustic appeal.
WASHINGTON STATE
Eater

A Trio of San Francisco Bar Industry Vets Are Taking This Inner Sunset Dive in a New Direction

The Corner Spot, the lowkey bar on Irving Street and 14th Avenue that never reopened following the March 2020 shutdown, has new owners and a new name. The Sage and Drifter is the new bar to taking over the location, and its new owners are three seasoned bartenders who’ve cut their teeth in both high-end restaurants across the city and at a beloved dive in the Richmond.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

‘The fruit really sings’: 10 mouth-watering mango recipes, from cocktails to carpaccio

Salads, sauces, pavlova, poke … With the alphonso mango coming into season, chefs and bartenders provide sweet and savoury inspiration. Sticky, juicy mangoes are a summer fruit favourite and, as early as May, the much-coveted alphonso variety comes into season. Once ripe, sliced mango can be served simply by itself or with just a squeeze of lime – and, as the writer Nikesh Shukla puts it, “a delicious mango can make you forget, for the time it takes to eat it, that the world is a depressing place right now”. But the mango’s smooth flesh and honeyed flavour lend themselves to a variety of sweet and savoury dishes and drinks. With this in mind, 10 top chefs and drinks experts tell us how they like to use this delectable fruit.
RECIPES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
shefinds

The One Breakfast Item You Should Never Order From McDonald’s, According To Health Experts

Going out for breakfast once in a while is a fun treat, and there’s no denying how convenient, quick and cheap fast food restaurants can be. If you’re watching your weight, want to become healthier overall as you age or just want to know more about what you are consuming, it’s important to note that some fast food breakfast choices are better than others.
FOOD & DRINKS

