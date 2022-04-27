The Experience, Alameda: C’era Una Volta Kitchen + Catering

Salads, sauces, pavlova, poke … With the alphonso mango coming into season, chefs and bartenders provide sweet and savoury inspiration. Sticky, juicy mangoes are a summer fruit favourite and, as early as May, the much-coveted alphonso variety comes into season. Once ripe, sliced mango can be served simply by itself or with just a squeeze of lime – and, as the writer Nikesh Shukla puts it, “a delicious mango can make you forget, for the time it takes to eat it, that the world is a depressing place right now”. But the mango’s smooth flesh and honeyed flavour lend themselves to a variety of sweet and savoury dishes and drinks. With this in mind, 10 top chefs and drinks experts tell us how they like to use this delectable fruit.
Comments / 0