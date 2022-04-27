ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittson County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 17:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kittson County, MN
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#St Vincent#Thunderstorms#Cavalier#Backoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Montgomery County through 100 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Montgomery, or 14 miles west of Willis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Montgomery and Lake Conroe Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA FRANKLIN MADISON RICHLAND TENSAS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DELHI, NEWELLTON, RAYVILLE, ST. JOSEPH, TALLULAH, WATERPROOF, AND WINNSBORO.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coahoma, Panola, Quitman, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coahoma; Panola; Quitman; Tunica FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Coahoma, Panola, Quitman and Tunica. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sardis, Como, Crenshaw, Sledge, Pleasant Grove, Lula, Longtown, Horatio, Tibbs, McGhee, Rich, Roseacres, Moon, Hayes Crossing and Danforth. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ouachita FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita and Union. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Ruston, Claiborne, West Monroe, Grambling, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Swartz, Farmerville, Bernice, Sterlington, Dubach, Choudrant, Simsboro, Marion, Vienna, Eros, Downsville, D Arbonne and Eureka. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy