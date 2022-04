The Olympic athlete Kikkan Randall competed in five Olympic games. In her last, the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, she finished on a high note. She and her teammate, Jessie Diggins, became the first Americans ever to win a gold medal in cross-country skiing. In a race against two of the best teams in history, the women triumphed.

