MINNESOTA -- Perhaps the best thing that can be said about the first Tigers-Twins series of the season is that it’s over. “It was a bad trip here,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said of the three-game sweep, which the Twins completed with a 7-1 victory on Thursday afternoon at Target Field. Detroit committed four errors and left 13 runners on base as its losing streak ran to five.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO