Anne Arundel County, MD

Chopper of MTV's 'Making the Band' arrested for sex trafficking in Maryland

WLTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Chopper Young City, a rapper from the MTV reality competition Making the Band has been arrested in Anne Arundel County on a sex trafficking warrant from police in Las Vegas, Nevada....

www.wltx.com

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
WLTX.com

Judge sets $1 million bond for teen suspect in Lily Peters' death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The juvenile suspect arrested in the death of 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters has been charged with homicide and sexual assault in Chippewa County, following his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. At the bail hearing prosecutors requested a $1 million cash bond for the 14-year-old suspect,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WLTX.com

3 Florida correctional officers accused of murdering inmate

MIAMI — A fourth Florida correctional officer has now been arrested and charged with the murder of an inmate. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the murder happened on February 14 at Dade Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade County when an inmate was scheduled to be transferred to another correctional institution. During the removal, law enforcement says the inmate threw urine on one of the officers.
MIAMI, FL
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting at a park in Fresno puts 1 in the hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in the hospital following a shooting at a Fresno park on Friday, according to police. Officers say the shooting was reported around 5:00 p.m. at Radio Park in the area of First Street and Clinton Avenue. Callers told police that a man was shooting at people in the […]
WLTX.com

‘Supernatural’ star is recovering after a dangerous wreck, reports say

AUSTIN, Texas — One half of the "Supernatural" duo was absent from a convention organized in New York City after a reported wreck involving Jared Padalecki. In a tweet published late Tuesday afternoon, Padalecki said he’s lucky to have “the best care in the world” and thanked his fans for the messages of support.
AUSTIN, TX

