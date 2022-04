FINDLAY — The nonprofit First Responder Face-Off Foundation will host a charity “Hockey Helping Heroes” game between the FOP 109 Warthogs and the the Toledo Police Hockey team. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the puck drops at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at the Cube Ice Arena, Flag City Sports Complex, 3430 N. Main St., Findlay.

