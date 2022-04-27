ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

ServiceNow stock jumps after topping sales and earnings estimates on subscription growth

By Jon Swartz
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lw4Fr_0fMNaVHY00
ServiceNow Inc. Chief Executive Bill McDermott Getty Images

ServiceNow Inc.’s stock jumped more than 8% in extended trading Wednesday after the software company reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts.

ServiceNow

NOW,

-4.04%

reported net income of $352 million, or $1.73 a share, compared with net income of $306 million, or $1.52 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue leaped 29% to $1.75 billion from $1.36 billion a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net income of $1.70 a share on revenue of $1.7 billion.

ServiceNow Chief Executive Bill McDermott told MarketWatch in an interview that his company was able to “play above the sun” through three key factors: subscription sales grew 29% to $1.63 billion; renewal rates were 98%; and ServiceNow announced 52 transactions greater than $1 million in new annual contract value, up 41% year-over-year and the company’s fastest growth since 2018.

Like nearly every major tech stock, ServiceNow’s stock has tumbled 26% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index

SPX,

-3.12%

has declined 12%.

“ServiceNow delivered another strong quarter of top line growth while expanding its large customer base and seeing a nearly perfect retention rate,” Daniel Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research, told MarketWatch.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mcdermott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Servicenow#Stock#Servicenow Inc#Factset#Spx#3 12#Futurum Research
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
UPI News

Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted losses Tuesday as investors braced for earnings from major names including Microsoft and Google parent, Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809.28 points, or 2.38%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.81%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.95% falling into bear market territory, down 23% from its record high.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Merck, Visa share gains contribute to Dow's nearly 150-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Thursday morning with shares of Merck and Visa seeing positive momentum for the index. Shares of Merck MRK and Visa V are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow DJIA was most recently trading 140 points, or 0.4%, higher. Merck's shares have gained $3.59 (4.3%) while those of Visa have gained $6.11, or 2.9%, combining for a roughly 64-point bump for the Dow. Salesforce Inc. CRM, Apple Inc. AAPL, and Nike NKE are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

135K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy