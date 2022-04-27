ServiceNow stock jumps after topping sales and earnings estimates on subscription growth

ServiceNow Inc. Chief Executive Bill McDermott Getty Images

ServiceNow Inc.’s stock jumped more than 8% in extended trading Wednesday after the software company reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts.

ServiceNow

NOW,

-4.04%

reported net income of $352 million, or $1.73 a share, compared with net income of $306 million, or $1.52 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue leaped 29% to $1.75 billion from $1.36 billion a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net income of $1.70 a share on revenue of $1.7 billion.

ServiceNow Chief Executive Bill McDermott told MarketWatch in an interview that his company was able to “play above the sun” through three key factors: subscription sales grew 29% to $1.63 billion; renewal rates were 98%; and ServiceNow announced 52 transactions greater than $1 million in new annual contract value, up 41% year-over-year and the company’s fastest growth since 2018.

Like nearly every major tech stock, ServiceNow’s stock has tumbled 26% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index

SPX,

-3.12%

has declined 12%.

“ServiceNow delivered another strong quarter of top line growth while expanding its large customer base and seeing a nearly perfect retention rate,” Daniel Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research, told MarketWatch.