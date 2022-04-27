ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers met virtually with ultra-versatile Wake Forest OL Zach Tom

By Zach Kruse
 2 days ago
The Green Bay Packers were one of several teams to meet virtually with Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Tom, a mock-draft favorite for the Packers, was a three-year starter (34 games) for Wake Forest, including each of the last two seasons at left tackle. Some believe Tom may need to move inside, possibly to center. Others think Tom has the athleticism and pass-blocking ability to survive on the edges at offensive tackle. Either way, Tom may enter the NFL with five-position versatility – making him a highly attractive option for the Packers after losing both Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick this offseason.

He could be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection in the draft. Given his multi-position potential and excellent athleticism, he looks like a terrific option for the Packers, who need to add depth along the offensive line over the next few days.

Tom (6-4, 304) did exceedingly well at the NFL Scouting Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.94 seconds, hitting 33″ in the vertical leap, covering 118″ in the broad jump and completing the short shuttle in 4.47 seconds and three-cone drill in 7.32 seconds – hitting all the preferred measurements for the Packers in offensive linemen. His Relative Athletic Score was 9.59 out of 10.0 as an offensive tackle prospect. He has the top RAS among center prospects.

Tom doesn’t have ideal size but he does possess long arms (33 1/4″) and big hands (10 3/8″).

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said Tom was “extremely impressive” as a pass-blocker at left tackle despite his lack of prototypical tackle size. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only 13 total pressures over 633 pass-blocking snaps in 2021 and produced elite grades as a pass-blocker overall and in true pass sets.

Could Tom be the Packers’ next great find along the offensive line in the middle rounds?

