KINSTON, N.C. — A two-run third inning enabled the Down East Wood Ducks to beat the Carolina Mudcats 2-0 on Saturday at Grainger Stadium. Mitch Bratt pitched for the Woodies, fresh off the plane from out west in Arizona in his debut with the team. Bratt struck out the first three Mudcats batters. On the […]

KINSTON, NC ・ 36 MINUTES AGO