ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office honors families during Victims’ Rights Week

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Amk2O_0fMNSwYh00

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office honored the families in two murder cases Wednesday as part of Victims’ Rights Week.

“It’s nice to see everybody again,” said Khira Molley, who lost her 23-year-old son, DeVonte Molley, to violence in 2015. “It’s nice to know you’re not forgotten … that the person you lost wasn’t forgotten. That’s important.”

Shirley and Richard Hazard were 65 and 71 when they were brutally murdered Jan. 18, 2001.

Shirley Hazard had just come home from her retirement job at the Boscov’s jewelry counter when she was ambushed inside, beaten, stabbed and thrown down the basement stairs. Richard Hazard, a longtime U.S. Navy electrician, met the same fate after spending the day working in his garden.

Their bodies and home were then set on fire.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said in his 30 years with the office, he has “never seen anything as depraved as what happened to the Hazard family.”

Their Pleasantville home had been a gathering place for every holiday and every barbecue, their son, Michael Hazard said.

During a trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, he even met a stranger who recalled the time every Memorial Day barbecue had been rained out, but his parents still had their barbecue with the help of their daughter, Sharon Hazard Johnson, and her husband, Dewey Johnson. About 400 people attended their festivities under a tent.

The couple left behind three children, including Helen Hazard Cooper, along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Since their deaths, their legacy has grown to eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

“I wish they were here to see that now,” Michael Hazard said. “Their whole lives they taught us we’re here for the next generation. We’re here to pass on values to the next generation.”

His father always told them: “If I could help someone along the way, then my living shall not be in vain.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiLem_0fMNSwYh00
Shirley and Richard Hazard through the years.

The Hazard and Molley families also got help during their darkest time, they said of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

“I didn’t need this,” Khira Molley said of Wednesday’s event. “They took care of me during the time.”

Every time she had to go to court, victim witness advocate Maria Sosa was there.

“It was nice to know if I wasn’t feeling well that day, if the case was just a lot for me that day, that (Maria) was here to hold my hand,” Molley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1EwH_0fMNSwYh00
DeVonte Molley

Molley’s son was just 23 when he was shot inside the Madison Hotel on Dec. 21, 2015. Three men were convicted in connection with the crime four years later.

The Hazards’ killer was sentenced to death, but is now serving life without parole due to the state abolishing capital punishment.

But there was no mention of the murderers at Wednesday’s event. Their names were not important.

This gathering was about the victims and those left behind.

“We’re not here to talk about the defendants today,” said Shill, the acting prosecutor. “We’re here to talk about the survivors. We’re here to talk about the victims.”

Shill was an assistant prosecutor back in 2004, when he tried the case against the Hazards’ killer.

He remembered Sharon Hazard Johnson asking that he not use the defendant’s name.

“It gives him too much dignity,” she told him.

Shill still never mentions the killer’s name when he speaks to Hazard Johnson.

“I was so concerned about disappointing the family,” he recalled.

It was a death penalty case, putting him up against two experts in mitigation, the factors presented by the defense to argue against the death penalty.

“They had to teach us things along the way because we’d never been in the system before,” Hazard Johnson said. “We had to learn about the mitigating factors and the aggravating factors. We learned how long it takes for crime to go through the court system.”

It was three years before the case went to trial.

“They were there throughout the entire process,” Michael Hazard said. “They made it possible for us to hold it all together.”

Victim-witness advocates Kristie Baker Gardener and Tricia Hayek always answered, no matter when the family called, he said.

“They were skeptical at first,” Shill said of the family’s view on getting justice. “By the end of the trial, we were close friends.

“Seeing each other today, it was a wonderful reunion,” he added.

“It’s been too long,” Hazard Johnson replied.

“I came out a different person than I was before,” she later said of the tragedy her family went through. “But I’m getting better. You have a little bit of a setback, and then you move forward.”

Comments / 0

Related
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man held on drug-manufacturing charges

An Atlantic City man charged with running a drug-manufacturing facility after a car stop was ordered held in jail Friday. The judge cited the growing drug crisis and the defendant’s history of distribution in his decision. “Drug distribution is not a victimless act,” Superior Court Judge Todd Miller said....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man held in stabbing

An Atlantic City man arrested for stabbing a man in the chest during a fight was ordered held in jail Monday. Korahn Hinson, 47, is accused of pulling a knife after the 23-year-old victim punched him during a fight over a shower, according to information given during his detention hearing.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Atlantic County, NJ
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#U S Navy#Hazard
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man imprisoned two decades in mother's death out on parole

Michael Politte walked out of prison Friday, paroled after nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit — the killing of his mother.Politte, now 38, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center, two months after he was granted parole. He was greeted by hugs from relatives and friends.“I never thought this day would come,” Politte said. “I don't see any barbed wire or any wire. It's all open. It smells different, looks different. It's amazing."Rita Politte died in a fire at the family home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell in 1998. Michael,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Voice

Local Police Sergeant In Bergen County Charged With Pocketing PBA Funds

A Northvale police sergeant is accused of embezzling more than $75,000 from local PBA accounts.Sgt. Charles J. “CJ” Amorosso, 35, “made cash withdrawals and transferred money out of multiple PBA (Police Benevolent Association) bank accounts without authorization,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Muse…
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
1K+
Followers
165
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy