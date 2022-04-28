ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Gubernatorial Debate: Abortion ban exceptions

 2 days ago

Should there be abortion exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother?. Route 611 Road Closure...

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
Republican Party
Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Tennessee Bill Could Legalize Child Marriage and Eliminate Age Requirements

Lawmakers in this week will vote on a bill that would establish common law marriages between “one man and one woman” and potentially legalize child marriage in the state, according to published news reports. There would be no age requirements on the proposed legislation, raising concerns that it...
The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s abortion law that eliminates access in state

A federal judge in Kentucky has granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a recently enacted state law effectively blocking all access to abortion care in the state.US District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted a request from Planned Parenthood, one of two remaining providers in the state, to halt enforcement of the law, which made the state the first to eliminate access to all abortion services.The state’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy,...
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
As Oklahoma and Idaho enact abortion restrictions, Black women will suffer the most

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On April 12, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill that makes it a felony—punishable by up to 10 years in prison—to perform an abortion, excluding cases where there is a high risk of pregnancy-related death. The bill is just the latest example of the steady rise in restrictive measures across the U.S. that limit women’s access to abortions, especially for Black women, who are five times more likely to have an abortion than their white counterparts.
‘This Is Shameful’ South Florida Lawmakers Weigh In On Gov. DeSantis Signing 15 Week Abortion Bill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reaction has been fast and furious to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of an abortion bill that sets a 15-week limit with few exceptions. “This law is a despicable and disgusting assault on women. It’s an insult to our dignity and our ability to make these deeply personal decisions about our own lives, and it will have a devastating impact on the physical and emotional health of women across Florida. The hypocrisy of Republicans who love to brag about how ‘free’ our state is while pushing a law that will literally force women and girls to give birth is...
