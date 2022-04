A local man, who police say was driving at nearly three times the legal limit, caused quite a ruckus on the road over the weekend. Officials say the 30-year-old suspect was driving while highly intoxicated when he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him in a no-passing zone. This set off a chain reaction of events, as the suspect sideswiped the other vehicle as he passed, knocking the other driver into oncoming traffic.

GREENE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO