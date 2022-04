Reports are swirling around that Elon Musk plans to replace Twitter's current CEO, 37-year-old Parag Agrawal, when he takes over later this year. While the name of the replacement hasn't been publicly named yet, there are whispers (and documents) going around that say Musk will replace Argawal sometime in 2022 after his purchase deal closes for the SF-based company; Twitter this week reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2022... in what could be one of its final reports as a public company. [SF Business Times]

