Proposed board on May 17 ballot, along with seven residents vying for five seats.An effort to form a Hoodland Parks District to serve Rhododendron, ZigZag, Welches, Wemme, Brightwood and Cherryville has made it onto the May 17 ballot. Should Measure No. 3-581 pass, and the district is created, Clackamas County will be in need of a board to oversee the operations of the district. So, along with the measure itself, seven Mount Hood residents' names also will appear on the ballot, vying for a seat on the board. According to the Clackamas County elections webpage, "the candidates receiving...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 38 MINUTES AGO