Bronx, NY

MTA honors workers' response to subway shooting

pix11.com
 2 days ago

Among the 18 MTA workers honored for their actions during the Sunset Park subway shooting two weeks ago was conductor Raven Haynes. Bronx high...

pix11.com

CBS New York

NYPD: Food delivery worker shot in Harlem

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the gunman who shot a food delivery worker in Harlem.Video shows police on the scene at West 137th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard on Thursday.According to investigators, the delivery worker was on a bike when he was shot once in the groin.He was rushed to Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

NYC Too Cheap to Reward Subway Shooter Tipsters in Full

The New York Police Department announced on Friday that it would split the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Frank James, accused of shooting 10 people in a subway car on Tuesday, five ways. At least five different people claimed to have spotted James, who is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Pizzeria Worker Claims Suspected Subway Shooter Cried ‘Like a Little Baby’ Before Arrest

Frank James, the suspected gunman who opened fire in a Brooklyn subway train, reportedly cried “like a little baby” shortly before his arrest. Gentrid Hasangjekaj, 21, told the New York Post he was in the middle of his shift at Stromboli Pizza when a teary-eyed man walked in asking for help. Hasangjekaj said the man, whom he didn’t immediately recognize, entered the East Village eatery at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, just 18 hours after James allegedly shot 10 people on a Manhattan-bound N train.
BROOKLYN, NY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

New surveillance footage shows female Good Samaritan, 36, trying to stop attacker from stealing another woman's cellphone before she is stabbed in the leg at Manhattan subway station

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop a thief from stealing another woman's cellphone was stabbed in the leg. The video, released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday, shows a 36-year-old female walking down the platform at the 34th Street Herald Square station on Monday shortly after 6pm, when a man with a lime green and black jacket could be seen kneeling down in an apparent attempt to pick something up from the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal, NYC mother of two stabbed and stuffed in a duffle bag

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. On Thursday, handyman David Bonola, 44, was arrested and charged with Ms Gaal’s murder.Police say they had been in an “on and off” relationship for two years.Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Suspect wanted for firing gunshots, slamming into several cars in Bushwick

Police are searching for the person who slammed into several parked cars while on the run from NYPD at the intersection of Bushwick Avenue and Cooper Street. Officers say the person who was behind the wheel of the car, and ultimately who allegedly caused the incident, was wanted for firing shots outside a restaurant about a mile and a half away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Convicted NY state judge gets 1 year and 3 months in prison

A former New York state judge was sentenced Wednesday to a year and three months in prison after her conviction for obstructing a probe into financial wrongdoing at a credit union that provides banking services to tens of thousands of New York City employees, including police and firefighters.Ex-State Supreme Court Justice Sylvia Ash, 64, was sentenced by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan after her December conviction on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making a false statement to a federal agent in an investigation of the Municipal Credit Union.“These crimes struck at the heart of the criminal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement. The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile...
The Independent

Lawyers spar over DNA swab on suspect in NYC subway shooting

Two weeks after a man was accused of terrorizing the New York City subway system, prosecutors and his defense attorneys are sparring over an FBI jailhouse visit to the suspect.Defense attorneys claimed in a court filing Thursday that agents unexpectedly and improperly took DNA samples from Frank James, who allegedly wounded 10 people when he opened fire inside a crowded Brooklyn subway car.Papers filed in Brooklyn federal court claimed FBI agents entered James’ cell, questioned him and took multiple swabs of his inner cheeks for DNA. The defense lawyers also suggested the agents didn’t have a search warrant.“Contrary to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

