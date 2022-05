The pandemic's frontline workers are set to get a cash bonus and businesses will see a looming tax hike rolled back under a tentative deal announced by Minnesota leaders Thursday. What's new: After weeks of gridlock and stalled talks, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders struck an agreement to spend $2.7 billion to refill the depleted Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and increase the pot of cash for frontline workers from $250 million to $500 million. Lawmakers in both chambers are aiming to pass the package and send it to Walz's desk on Friday.How we got here: Leaders had...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO