Chef Gordon Ramsay has been dishing up delicious recipes for decades. No matter what you think Ramsay is really like, he is regarded as one of the most elite chefs in the world, having earned several Michelin stars; it's a feat only the best of the best in the culinary world can achieve. Beyond that, Ramsay has become quite the television personality, with plenty of shows between the United States and the United Kingdom, including "Kitchen Nightmares," "Hell's Kitchen," and "Masterchef."

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO