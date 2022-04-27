Mock Interviews

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
**Registration must be completed at least 1 day before interview. During a mock interview, an experienced employer will construct a simulated job interview asking you a series of questions, just like a real interview. The interview itself lasts approximately 20 minutes, with about 10 additional minutes at the end of feedback...

Hiring developers? Your interview process is probably doing more harm than good

Companies may be hampering their own efforts to hire tech talent by using outdated and redundant interview methods. According to a survey of more than 10,000 developers and 4,000 tech recruiters, more than half of recruiters still use whiteboard coding tests in the developer hiring process. These contentious 'pen-and-paper' interviews...
LIDOC portable CPR kit is an educational tool that teaches essential CPR techniques

Teach yourself and others necessary life-saving techniques with the LIDOC portable CPR kit. This educational tool has a straightforward design to help anyone and everyone learn CPR procedures. With an app-guided program, the LIDOC is easy to learn whether you are on your own or in a group. As an easy and fun CPR practice kit, it lets you practice chest compressions along with the metronome beat if you prefer not to use the app. Moreover, you’ll receive real-time feedback on pressure depth, speed, and posture—as these are the most important factors in CPR. Furthermore, it uses colored LED lights to inform you if you are performing CPR properly. Its compact design makes it easy to take anywhere, and it even has Bluetooth to connect to the app. This helps you learn the different CPR components in more detail.
Boost your career with this $49 Agile and DevOps training

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Successful developers, IT professionals and project managers may share a few key skill sets, two of those being the Agile and Scrum frameworks. Pair that with proper DevOps knowledge, and you could find yourself working at organizations like Google, , IBM and other household names.
Facing impending layoffs, take time to improve your personal brand, format your resume

Dear Sam: I will lose my job in a couple of months due to upcoming layoffs. Thankful to have a little notice to prepare for a transition, I am considering returning to the customer service field. I am concerned, however, as I am over the age of 50, and while I have tried to minimize my age on paper, I feel the format and content of my resume will bore a hiring manager. Would you be able to provide some feedback? - Tim.
Jumpstart Your Search for a Part-Time Job in Retirement

5 tips for seeking work that stimulates, satisfies or just pays the bills. A reader recently asked about how to go about finding meaningful part-time work after he retires in a couple of years. "I don't know where to look for meaningful part-time work," he wrote. "Next to that is how to reach out. To whom and how? How to get started on this?"
