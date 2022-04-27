ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

STEM & Construction Career Fair

unf.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe STEM and Construction Career Fair registration allows for additional representatives/recruiters based on registration options: Standard Fair, Tax-Exempt Fair, and Grey Fair Registration. If a company wants to add...

www.unf.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
hackernoon.com

Startup Intelligence Company Roiquant Helps Founders Reduce Risk of Business Failure

With staggeringly high business shutdown rate, roiquant aims to help founders build competitive businesses generating higher return on investment. In other words, our proprietary cloud-based software application is built with analytical company performance data, private capital market data, business tools and simulators, as well as investors database, to serve aspiring and budding entrepreneurs building profitable businesses. In Q4 2022, roiquant will be organizing its first virtual preseed startup competition, which will offer equity-free cash prize money to its top 3 winners.
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Amazon Freight now offers money back through American Express

You’ve heard of cash back for groceries or restaurants, but what about cash back for freight? That’s exactly what Amazon Freight is doing through a partnership with American Express. The new offering will give freight brokers and forwarders 3% or 5% back on every load they book through the company’s trucking arm.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standard Fair#Grey Fair Registration#Standard Additional#Unf Department
TechCrunch

Final week to buy 2-for-1 passes to TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

Now, who’s ready to grab a pal and take advantage of our 2-for-1 pricing? Of course you are — everyone loves a good deal. But, like they say, all good things come to and end. And our 2-for-1 sale ends this week. We’re busy building out a spectacular...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Boost your career with this $49 Agile and DevOps training

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Successful developers, IT professionals and project managers may share a few key skill sets, two of those being the Agile and Scrum frameworks. Pair that with proper DevOps knowledge, and you could find yourself working at organizations like Google, , IBM and other household names.
JOBS
HackerNoon

A Chatbot Is the Solution to Reducing High Customer Service Costs

The amount of money spent by businesses to service customer service inquiries is around $1.3 trillion. Building a chatbot for your business is a cost-effective solution to this problem. Your business will be able to cut down customer service costs up to 30% as well as save time. This solution applies to both SMEs and Large Enterprises regardless of the level of budget available. Chatbots have grown to be a vitally important part of every type of business. The need for AI Chatbots will continue to exist further, as seen with the success of messaging apps like Facebook's Messenger.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
ZDNet

Software engineering jobs: All of your options

Software engineers, also called software developers, apply the principles and concepts of engineering to software development. Software engineering jobs put you at the heart of software design, testing, and maintenance. With a software engineering degree, you have the skills and knowledge to create new and exciting software while simultaneously improving...
JOBS
HIT Consultant

Femtech Startup Ruth Health Secures $2.4M to Transform Telehealth Approach to Pregnancy Care

– Femtech startup Ruth Health providing progressive telehealth and comprehensive care platform built for women by women announced it has raised $2.4M seed funding round led by Giant Ventures, with participation from Citylight VC, Cleo Capital Scout Fund, Crista Galli Ventures, Duro VC, Emmeline Ventures, Gaingels, Global Founders Capital, Pentas Ventures, SOMA Capital, Techstars, Torch Capital, YCombinator, and various strategic angels. This brings Ruth Health’s total funding to $3.1M.
EDUCATION
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: A resilient supply chain requires a holistic approach to management

This commentary was written by Ahmed Raza, vice president of PartnerLinQ. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. Speed and instant gratification have been the biggest catalysts for evolution in the retail industry. Customers...
RETAIL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City Council approves $1.2 million incentives for W.W. Gay headquarters

City Council has signed off on $1.2 million in city incentives for Florida Mechanical Systems Inc. to help finance a new headquarters for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Inc., an affiliated company, at its current site in Northwest Jacksonville. Council voted 17-0 on April 26 to approve a $500,000 grant and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Record March for Jacksonville hotels

The hotel business in Duval County continues to set records, according to data from STR provided April 20 by Visit Jacksonville. Room revenue for the month was more than $59.6 million, the best March in history. More than 473,000 rooms were sold, equaling the highest number for a single month and 7.3% ahead of March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sourcing Journal

M&S, Zalando, Bestseller Join Better Cotton Traceability Initiative

Click here to read the full article. The panel has raised an initial $1.26 million in funding and will work with stakeholders to develop an approach that meets industry needs. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalG-Star Raw, Bestseller Champion Organic Cotton With 'Textiles in Transition'Better Cotton Re-Shapes IDH PartnershipEquipping Supply Chains to Meet Escalating Due Diligence DemandsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Cone Denim Parent Details ‘Ten Threads of Sustainability’ Progress

Click here to read the full article. Elevate Textiles, parent of Cone Denim, American & Efird and Burlington fabrics, released its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing recent actions to advance its commitments and updates to the company’s 2025 sustainability goals. Within the report, Elevate outlined progress on its “Ten Threads of Sustainability,” an internal program with a focus on driving sustainably sourced fibers, reduced water consumption and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The Ten Threads guides sustainable decision-making throughout Elevate and supports the company’s 2025 sustainability goals. “We continue to drive meaningful actions across our brands and operations,” Sim Skinner, president and CEO...
BUSINESS
News4Jax.com

Booming charter school system launches 1st 2 campuses in Jacksonville

JACKSONIVLLE, Fla. – One of the nation’s fastest-growing, tuition-free public charter school systems broke ground Wednesday on the first of its two Jacksonville campuses. Community leaders including Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida House of Representatives Speaker-designate Paul Renner joined leadership from IDEA Public Schools and supporters at the event.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy