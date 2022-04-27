STEM & Construction Career Fair

The amount of money spent by businesses to service customer service inquiries is around $1.3 trillion. Building a chatbot for your business is a cost-effective solution to this problem. Your business will be able to cut down customer service costs up to 30% as well as save time. This solution applies to both SMEs and Large Enterprises regardless of the level of budget available. Chatbots have grown to be a vitally important part of every type of business. The need for AI Chatbots will continue to exist further, as seen with the success of messaging apps like Facebook's Messenger.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO