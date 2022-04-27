ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Osprey Career Fair

unf.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Osprey Career Fair: Business & Non-Technical registration allows for additional representatives/recruiters based on registration options: Standard Fair, Tax-Exempt Fair, and Grey Fair Registration. If a company wants to add...

www.unf.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Boost your career with this $49 Agile and DevOps training

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Successful developers, IT professionals and project managers may share a few key skill sets, two of those being the Agile and Scrum frameworks. Pair that with proper DevOps knowledge, and you could find yourself working at organizations like Google, , IBM and other household names.
JOBS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osprey, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
TechCrunch

Final week to buy 2-for-1 passes to TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

Now, who’s ready to grab a pal and take advantage of our 2-for-1 pricing? Of course you are — everyone loves a good deal. But, like they say, all good things come to and end. And our 2-for-1 sale ends this week. We’re busy building out a spectacular...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX) Announces Auditing Change, Will Partner With Simon & Edward LLP

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, has appointed Simon & Edward, LLP, as its new registered public accounting firm. The change was effective as of April 19, 2022. GreenBox had previously worked with BF Borgers CPA, and the change was made after the audit committee did a careful evaluation. The company notes that there was no issues or disagreement that prompted the change. Simon & Edward is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. “We would like to thank BF Borgers for their professionalism, expertise and guidance during their engagement,” said GreenBox CEO Fredi Nisan in the press release. “The change to Simon & Edward is essential as we prepare for the next stage of our growth and evolution as a public company and indicative of our continued commitment to strong governance practices.”
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

How to Create a Roadmap For an NFT Marketplace Development Project

Market for NFT marketplace development more than doubled from $142 million in 2019 to $338 million last year. Success with an NFT development project requires a careful, managed approach similar to any modern software development initiative. Successful NFT project requires careful planning, including a high-level overview of each phase in a typical project. A project roadmap ensures you understand everything that’s involved; helping your planning process while making sure your company devotes the resources it needs to meet your desired goals.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osprey Career Fair#Standard Fair#Grey Fair Registration#Standard Additional#Unf Department
pymnts

Labor Challenges Hamper Domino’s Ability to Meet Delivery Demand

Domino’s Pizza, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain with more than 18,800 stores worldwide, may be seeing growth in its pickup business, but the delivery channel is taking a hit in the face of labor challenges. On an earnings call with analysts Thursday (April 28), Russell Weiner,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Black Enterprise

United Partners with OneTen to Help Create One Million Family-Sustaining Jobs for Black Talent Over Ten Years

United Airlines announced a new collaboration with OneTen, a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies committed to creating one million family-sustaining careers for Black talent with opportunity for advancement over the next 10 years. The collaboration with OneTen comes as United has already hired more than 6,000 people since January and expects to hire an additional 8,000 this year alone — with the goal to add 50,000 people to United in the next five years, according to a press release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bloomberglaw.com

Why Mentoring Matters: Katten’s Kenya S. Woodruff

I could not have made it this far in my career without good mentoring, guided by direct instruction and grounded in the belief that I was able to accomplish increasingly more complex tasks. The professional success I have seen stems largely from attorneys like Michael Silhol pulling me aside to give candid advice and pushing me to do more.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Blogging Time

Increasing the Efficiency of Your Small Business's Supply Chain

Everything must function as smoothly and effectively as possible when you are running a business or in charge of managing its operations. Your company's supply chain is critical, and if there is a weak link in it, you may face challenges and issues that impede or even block your company's progress and profits. What should you be focused on and taking into consideration to guarantee your supply chain is as robust and stable as possible? Below are some tips to take into consideration.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy