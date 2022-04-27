Rayzor Ranch town houses, single-family homes bring more rentals amid rising demand

Buy Now Local artist Drew Gaines creates a painting in honor of a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at the Residences at Rayzor Ranch on Tuesday. The community of town homes and rental houses will be opening soon. Jeff Woo/DRC

A new rental community will begin leasing three- and four-bedroom town houses and single-family homes near Rayzor Ranch in earnest this summer.

The Residences at Rayzor Ranch offers “upscale” town homes ranging from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet, with rents beginning at $2,375. While only four units are immediately available for lease, 114 are expected to be available by July. The development will bring a total of 215 town houses and 65 single-family homes to Denton by 2023, with single-family rentals ranging from $2,735 to $2,945.

Texas builder Wan Bridge invited local officials and community partners to a ribbon-cutting with the Denton Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, offering tours of model homes.

Buy Now Local dignitaries celebrate by cutting a ribbon during a ceremony and open house at the Residences at Rayzor Ranch on Tuesday. Jeff Woo/DRC

The units feature brick and stucco exteriors, walk-in closets, open-concept floor plans and oversize kitchen islands. On-site management and lawn maintenance, a pet park and playground are also among the marketed amenities. Rentals offer private garages and yards, and residents have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.

Because Wan Bridge manages the properties it builds, it has more control over the resident experience, said Sherry Randall, regional manager at the company’s property management arm, TBD Management.

“We’re super invested because it’s our product,” Randall said.

The development is one of several being built in Denton in attempts to meet housing demands. Denton saw twice as many renters applying for places in Denton in 2021 as those leaving, 41% of whom are under age 25, according to a survey by StorageCafe. With bloated housing prices also forcing would-be homeowners out of the market, the need for rentals is expected to continue to grow over the next several years.

Though Denton’s large share of young renters are generally in the market for more affordable units, The Residences at Rayzor Ranch are designed with young professionals, grad students and those in the transition toward homebuying in mind, Randall said.

Single-family rents in Denton averaged around $2,200 in February, making the Rayzor Ranch town homes comparable, while the development’s largest single-family units are about 34% more expensive.

Wan Bridge also presented a $1,000 check to United Way of Denton County during the ceremony Tuesday to help provide school supplies for local students. Local artist Drew Gaines was on site during the ceremony, creating a painting to capture the event.

Leasing information is available on the community’s website.