Funeral for fallen FDNY firefighter to be held Friday

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A funeral will be held Friday for Timothy Klein, the 31-year-old firefighter who was killed while battling a Canarsie house fire on Sunday.

Two wakes are scheduled for Thursday at the McManus Funeral Home in Brooklyn and the funeral will take place at St. Francis Church in Belle Harbor Queens.

The wakes will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and the funeral will start at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The six-year FDNY veteran was killed Sunday when the floor on the second story of a Canarsie home collapsed underneath him during a fire.

The three-alarm blaze also killed a civilian and injured eight other firefighters.