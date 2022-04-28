ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil prices settle up on increased chance of EU embargo of Russian oil

By Laura Sanicola
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKtEl_0fMN8ymk00

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Oil settled higher on Thursday on the increased likelihood that Germany will join other European Union member states in an embargo on Russian oil, which could further tighten supplies in the already stressed global crude market.

Traders were reacting to media reports of comments on Tuesday from German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who said the EU's largest economy could cope with an EU embargo on Russian oil imports and Germany hoped to find ways to replace Russian oil with other supply. read more

"The apparent decision by Germany to remove its opposition to a Russian oil sanction would appear to go a long way in an overall EU ban that would further reduce Russian oil availability in a global market," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associate in Galena, Illinois.

Brent crude futures rose $2.27 to settle at $107.59 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.34, or 3.3% to $105.36.

Germany relies heavily on Russian energy imports and had opposed a full ban.

Before the war in Ukraine, Russian oil accounted for about a third of Germany's supply. A month ago, Habeck said the country had reduced its dependence on Russian oil to 25% of imports.

"As a result of this, oil from the free world is going to be more expensive, and Iron Curtain oil will plunge further in value and be discounted more heavily," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Moscow has started to use energy exports as a cudgel following the response by the United States and allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has cut off gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria and is trying to push the EU to adopt its new gas payments system that involves opening accounts at Gazprombank where payments in euros or dollars would be converted into roubles. read more

Russian oil production could fall by as much as 17% in 2022, according to an economy ministry document seen by Reuters, as the country contends with Western sanctions. read more

Despite this expected shortfall, the OPEC+ group of producers comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia is expected to maintain its modest pace of increasing output when it meets on May 5, sources told Reuters. read more

The U.S. dollar surged to its highest levels in two decades on Thursday, propelled by weakness in its major rivals, such as the yen and the euro. A stronger dollar is usually bearish for oil prices which are priced in the greenback, as it makes it more expensive to holders of other currencies.

In China, Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up COVID-19 checks at others as most of the city's 22 million residents embarked on more mass testing in an effort to avert a Shanghai-like lockdown. The most recent lockdown has disrupted factories and supply chains, raising fears over the country's economic growth. read more

But Asia's biggest oil refiner, Sinopec Corp (600028.SS), expects the country's demand for refined oil products to recover in the second quarter as COVID-19 outbreaks are gradually brought under control. read more

A slowdown in global growth owing to higher commodity prices and an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could further exacerbate oil demand fears.

Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Mohi Narayan in Singapore Editing by David Goodman, Susan Fenton, David Gregorio and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Oil Embargo#Russian#German#Iron Curtain#Again Capital Llc
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy