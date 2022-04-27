Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Conroe, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: San Jacinto; Walker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Montgomery, southern San Jacinto and southern Walker Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1104 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Conroe Dam, or near Willis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Conroe, Willis, The Woodlands, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Cut And Shoot, Montgomery, Woodloch and Lake Conroe Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO