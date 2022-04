OSHKOSH – The Leyton Warriors and Garden County Eagles captured six of the top seven spots in the Minuteman Activities Conference golf tournament Tuesday at Oshkosh Country Club. When the scores were added up, both teams finished the day with 385 team totals. It took the Leyton Warriors until the second playoff hole to secured a MAC Tournament title and take the championship trophy back to Dalton.

