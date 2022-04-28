ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flomaton, AL

Flomaton Police looking to identify subject driving stolen lawnmower

By Kai Davis
WEAR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOMATON, Ala. -- The Flomaton Police Department is looking to identify a subject pictured driving a stolen lawnmower Wednesday. Flomaton Police provided a picture of...

weartv.com

Comments / 0

