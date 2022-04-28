ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSU President says he’s not interested in NCAA top job

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN, Wash – The more success he has at Washington State University, the more President Kirk Schulz will see his name floated for other major jobs across the country. This time, it’s speculation Schulz would be a candidate to lead the NCAA. Current president Mark Emmert announced...

Gonzaga Loses Another Hoop Starter

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has become the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft. He announced his decision on social media. Bolton played one season at Penn State and two more at Iowa State before transferring to Gonzaga. He is eligible for a second season at Gonzaga due to a COVID-19 waiver granted to all players who competed in 2020-21. Four other Gonzaga starters have submitted their names to the draft, including projected first-round pick Chet Holmgren, forward Drew Timme (TIH’-mee), wing Julian Strawther and point guard Andrew Nembhard.
USC adds San Jose State game, drops BYU from 2023 schedule

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has added a matchup with San Jose State to its football schedule for 2023. USC added the Spartans in place of a previously scheduled matchup with BYU. USC will host San Jose State at the Coliseum on Aug. 26, 2023, in a so-called “Week Zero” matchup before the traditional opening weekend of the college football season. The Trojans had been scheduled to host the Cougars on Nov. 25, 2023. BYU has dropped several games from its 2023 schedule as it prepares to join the Big 12 next year.
Report: Franck Kepnang transfers to Washington Huskies

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, former Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang has transferred to none other than Washington. Oregon had an overabundance of centers in 2021-22 with N’Faly Dante the only one getting significant playing time. Of those four, two have transferred out with Isaac Johnson going to Utah State. In his two years at Oregon, Kepnang averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. But he quickly became a fan favorite with his size and excitable attitude. When the big 7-foot, 280-pounder made a great play, everyone knew it, especially when it came to him blocking the ball that went into the fourth row. It’s a big blow to lose his kind of talent. The four-star recruit had reclassified before coming to Oregon, so he’s still on the younger side. Kepnang is just coming into his own. But it’s even a bigger blow to see him go to the rival Huskies. He should be a good fit for coach Mike Hopkins’ patented 2-3 zone. The Dawgs went 17-15 last season and missed the post-season entirely. List Oregon lands in top-5 for WR Jurrion Dickey after becoming favorites for commitment
Colorado lands transfer forward Aaronette Vonleh from Arizona

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team has made its first transfer portal addition of the offseason in the form of Aaronette Vonleh, a forward from the University of Arizona. Vonleh, a freshman last season, suited up 17 times for the Wildcats and averaged 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 forward scored 17 points for her best effort of the year during an 82-55 victory over Northern Arizona. She scored at least 10 points in four games last season. Hailing from West Linn, Oregon, Vonleh was named the Oregon Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year as a senior in...
BYU graduate wears LGBTQ+ flag to commencement

BYU graduate Jillian Orr entered the national spotlight when she “flashed” a rainbow LGBTQ+ flag sewn into her graduation regalia at BYU commencement. She did so in protest of Brigham Young University’s policy forbidding its students from participating in any non-heterosexual relationship.
Seahawks add former WSU, Archbishop Murphy OT Abraham Lucas in 3rd round

Abraham Lucas was a standout two-way player for four seasons at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett. After he wrapped up his impressive high school career with a state title in 2016, he headed across the mountains to begin his college career at Washington State. Lucas spent five years in...
