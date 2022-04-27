ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Cod With Asparagus Spoon Salad

By Christina Chaey
Bon Appétit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the first stirrings of spring move you to look for any excuse to eat asparagus, this simple preparation deserves a spot on...

www.bonappetit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

You Can Majorly Elevate Your Roasted Potatoes With This Easy Step

What makes roasted potatoes so perfect? Their versatility. Serve them with a creamy ranch sauce, and you have an appetizer. Enjoy them with your signature burger, and you will have yourself special lunch. Pair them with steak or salmon at a dinner party, and you've created a rich and satisfying meal for any palate. Potatoes please vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free eaters alike, not to mention both kids and adults as long as there's a special sauce on the side.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Chip Chip Hooray: We Found the Best Potato Chips Ever!

Our Test Kitchen sampled a whopping 22 brands of chips to find the best potato chips on the market. Find out which are a must at your next party. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Italian Hot Dog Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Italian hot dogs are a New Jersey specialty made famous by Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi and his wife Mary. In the early 1930s, Mary Racioppi made the first Italian hot dogs and served them to Jimmy and his friends. The special hot dogs were so popular with their friends, that they opened a restaurant, "Jimmy Buffs," featuring the hot dogs.
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pies

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These homemade oatmeal cream pies elevate the humble, yet beloved oatmeal cookie to star status. For these delightful treats, fluffy vanilla buttercream frosting is sandwiched between two chewy oatmeal cookies. Adapted from Danielle...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#Asparagus#Salad#Olives#Fish#Food Drink
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mashed

Red Lobster Just Shared A Mind-Blowing Fact About Its Cheddar Bay Biscuits

With a name like Red Lobster, it may seem obvious that seafood is the main attraction at the Florida-based eatery. However, as anybody that has ever dined at the chain could probably tell you, it's the restaurant's Cheddar Bay Biscuits that are truly its star. It's easy to wonder why Cheddar Bay Biscuits are so delicious, but we're all better off diving into them rather than questioning them.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

Duff Goldman's 'Secret Weapon' In Baking Is So Simple

Whipping up a homemade red velvet cake or a from-scratch apple pie sounds like what Pinterest dreams are made of. But baking can feel like an exact science, and one that requires some knowledge, patience, and a few tricks of the trade. If there's anyone to take baking advice from, it would be Duff Goldman, who believes everyone can always perfect their craft further. "That's the great thing about baking," he told Insider. "I always tell kids that you can be really good at it your very first time and spend the rest of your life getting better at it." The celebrity chef is best known for his Food Network show "Ace of Cakes," and the incredibly successful bakery he runs in Baltimore, Charm City Cakes (via Food Network).
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Easy Philly Cheesesteak Recipe

Sure, maybe apple pie is the quintessential "as American as" food, but offered the choice between a soggy slice of pie and one of these classic American sandwiches, which would you choose? Yeah, the Philly cheesesteak, right? We thought so. Chef and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn has been smitten with these excellent East Coast eats since her teenage years: "I visited Philadelphia when I was looking at colleges and sought out Philly cheesesteaks when I went, so I based this [recipe] off of what I had there."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gin Lee

Homemade macaroni and cheese

Today, I am sharing my spin on how I make cheesy elbow macaroni and cheese. This recipe can be made with any type of pasta. I even make the same cheese sauce to go with spaghetti noodles sometimes to change the recipe up. It's delicious either way.
purewow.com

No-Bake Dairy-Free and Paleo Key Lime Pies

We love a good key lime pie. They’re tangy, they’re sweet, they’re smooth. But our favorite part is the crumbly graham cracker crust. And these dairy-free and paleo mini key lime pies made by Natalie from Feasting on Fruit are getting a crust upgrade. It’s made with Hu Kitchen Ginger Snap Cookies that add an extra element of flavor. Plus, the filling doesn’t require any baking time. A win-win.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Molly Yeh Just Took Yellow Cake To The Next Level And Instagram Is Impressed

In the world of cake flavors, yellow is as classic as it gets. The old standby — which food writer Deb Freeman heralds as "the only flavor when it comes to cake" in a Food52 article — is immaculate in its golden-hued simplicity and rich in taste due to its high ratio of sugar to flour and its generous helpings of butter and eggs. Yellow cake is delicious even in its plainest form, but you'll often see it dressed as the emoji-like platonic ideal of a birthday cake, covered in chocolate or vanilla frosting and separated into a couple of layers by more frosting. Even novice bakers will find it easy enough to make at home, but Betty Crocker's Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix and a jar of pre-made Rich & Creamy will do just fine in a pinch.
CELEBRITIES
30Seconds

15-Minute Shrimp Scampi Recipe Is Easy, Fast & Flavorful

Shrimp scampi is a classic dish every cook needs in their recipe arsenal. It sounds fancy, but this shrimp scampi dinner recipe is really easy to make. Serve this easy shrimp recipe with a salad, vegetable and crusty bread. Roasted asparagus and broccoli are my favorites to serve with this seafood dish.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

This Saffron Serum Gave My Skin the Spring Glow-Up It Needed

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now.
SKIN CARE
The Kitchn

The 10 Most Popular New Recipes of April 2022

Come April, when we’re firmly planted in spring, there are a few things that always happen to me on the food front: I crave all things lemon, I get excited to fire up my grill once again (hello, burgers!), and I fill my meal plan with meals that are a little lighter and brighter, while still leaving room for the occasional pot of soup and pasta (because April showers, and all).
RECIPES
Salon

Topped with buttercream, these sugar cookies are perfect for everything from birthdays to lunchboxes

My roll-out sugar cookies are delightfully soft, but boast a short (more crumbly) texture. This recipe is their chewy drop cookie cousin, packed with vanilla flavor and tons of sprinkles. Topped with a smear of buttercream, they are perfect for everything from birthdays to bake sales to lunchboxes to snacktime. Try piping the buttercream for an even fancier effect.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy