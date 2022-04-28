ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

TX WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 2 days ago

WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL OLDHAM COUNTY IS. The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has...

www.sfgate.com

AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
freightwaves.com

Severe storms brewing for weekend truckers in heartland

Truckers may hit multiple rounds of severe weather in the nation’s heartland this weekend, with more possible next week. At least two low-pressure systems with connected cold fronts will move through the Plains and Midwest over the next few days, with a third system developing Monday. There will be enough energy, moisture and warmth to produce severe thunderstorms in some areas, as well as tornadoes, large hail and damaging straight-line winds.
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
natureworldnews.com

Powerful Storms to Bring Extreme Weather to Kansas

In AccuWeather's annual spring prediction, April was highlighted as a month to watch for severe weather. The forecast is coming true with several rounds of severe thunderstorms over the central United States in the coming days. Weather Development. Wednesday began with a few minor storms over eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas,...
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail. Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with...
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT. * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and wind. driven seas of 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...All areas from Florence to Port Orford, and areas. offshore of...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Winds Increase As Warm Highs Continue

Another beautiful day Wednesday with winds increasing. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s with south winds gusting up to 30 mph. On Wednesday afternoon, storms will move into our panhandle and push to the southeast. Severe storms will be possible with large hail and damaging winds a concern.
