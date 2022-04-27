NEMCC introduces Chelsey Rhodes as women's basketball coach

New Northeast Mississippi Community College women's basketball coach Chelsey Rhodes meets Spirit the Tiger mascot after her introductory event on Wednesday. Michael H. Miller | NEMCC

BOONEVILLE – Chelsey Rhodes, a former award-winning player at Delta State, was introduced as the new women’s basketball coach at Northeast Mississippi Community College on Wednesday.

It’s her first head coaching job.

“I fell in love with basketball at age 5,” Rhodes, 28, said after being introduced at an afternoon event on campus. “My goal is to make sure that every player leaves here better.”

Rhodes, who grew up in Arkansas, was the 2016 Gulf South Conference player of the year for the Lady Statesmen. She’s spent the last four years as an assistant at Delta State for Craig Roden – who was in the audience on Tuesday as she was introduced. Before that, Rhodes was a graduate assistant for former DSU coach Sandra Rushing at Central Arkansas.

“I’m really impressed with her energy, enthusiasm and passion for the student-athlete,” Northeast president Dr. Ricky Ford said in a statement. “She has total respect for the game.”

Athletic director Kent Farris emphasized the importance of the Lady Tigers success in keeping good area players close to home. “She has all the tools to make this a destination spot for those student-athletes,” he said.

Asked about the biggest influences on her coaching style, she cites both Roden and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, a two-time national championship coach.

“I learned a lot from Craig Roden,” she said. “And Dawn Staley … I like the way her teams buy in to what they need to do to succeed.”

Roden and Staley, she said, each promote a sense of family among their players. “That’s exactly the way I felt after I got here,” she said.

Brenda Mayes stepped down as Northeast’s coach in early March after seven seasons.

The Lady Tigers went 6-19 last season with a 14-player roster of all freshmen, after a pandemic-shortened 1-14 campaign in 2020-21. All-American guard Calysia Phillips, from Coahoma County, was the state’s leading scorer last season at 17.7 points per game.

Rhodes met with her new players later on Wednesday.