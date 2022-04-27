ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

NEMCC introduces Chelsey Rhodes as women's basketball coach

By JOHN L. PITTS Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brqRL_0fMMi8ax00
New Northeast Mississippi Community College women's basketball coach Chelsey Rhodes meets Spirit the Tiger mascot after her introductory event on Wednesday. Michael H. Miller | NEMCC

BOONEVILLE – Chelsey Rhodes, a former award-winning player at Delta State, was introduced as the new women’s basketball coach at Northeast Mississippi Community College on Wednesday.

It’s her first head coaching job.

“I fell in love with basketball at age 5,” Rhodes, 28, said after being introduced at an afternoon event on campus. “My goal is to make sure that every player leaves here better.”

Rhodes, who grew up in Arkansas, was the 2016 Gulf South Conference player of the year for the Lady Statesmen. She’s spent the last four years as an assistant at Delta State for Craig Roden – who was in the audience on Tuesday as she was introduced. Before that, Rhodes was a graduate assistant for former DSU coach Sandra Rushing at Central Arkansas.

“I’m really impressed with her energy, enthusiasm and passion for the student-athlete,” Northeast president Dr. Ricky Ford said in a statement. “She has total respect for the game.”

Athletic director Kent Farris emphasized the importance of the Lady Tigers success in keeping good area players close to home. “She has all the tools to make this a destination spot for those student-athletes,” he said.

Asked about the biggest influences on her coaching style, she cites both Roden and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, a two-time national championship coach.

“I learned a lot from Craig Roden,” she said. “And Dawn Staley … I like the way her teams buy in to what they need to do to succeed.”

Roden and Staley, she said, each promote a sense of family among their players. “That’s exactly the way I felt after I got here,” she said.

Brenda Mayes stepped down as Northeast’s coach in early March after seven seasons.

The Lady Tigers went 6-19 last season with a 14-player roster of all freshmen, after a pandemic-shortened 1-14 campaign in 2020-21. All-American guard Calysia Phillips, from Coahoma County, was the state’s leading scorer last season at 17.7 points per game.

Rhodes met with her new players later on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
WNTZ

LSU Basketball adds top-50 prospect

BATON ROUGE – LSU Coach Matt McMahon announced on Thursday that the athletics department has received and confirmed signing papers from Jackson, Mississippi’s Jalen Reed. Reed, who played at Southern California Academy, is ranked as a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. The 6-10 combo forward was ranked No. 45 overall in the recruiting […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTOK-TV

MCC sweeps Itawamba on sophomore day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MCC sweeps Itawamba in a double header on sophomore day at Scaggs field. Before the game the Eagles honored 18 sophomores on sophomore day. The Eagles win game one 13-6. They take game two 8-2. The Eagles will host round one of the playoffs starting next...
MERIDIAN, MS
WacoTrib.com

Baylor track and field headed to LSU for final conference tuneup

Baylor’s nationally ranked track and field teams will close out the regular season in the bayou, as they compete at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday. The Baylor men are ranked 11th and the women are 17th in the latest national rankings. The BU men are led by a pair of athletes who hold the No. 1 spot in the NCAA in their respective events — Zaza Nnamdi in the javelin and Jayson Baldridge in the 400 hurdles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
City
Booneville, MS
Booneville, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
State
South Carolina State
WTOK-TV

Neshoba Central baseball and softball win game one at home

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets and Lady Rockets won game one at home for the second round of the MHSAA baseball and softball playoffs. Neshoba Central celebrated senior night and also had a fireworks display which went along with the games as both teams lit up the scoreboard against Lake Cormorant.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
AL.com

Dallas Cowboys pick former Montgomery prep standout

The Dallas Cowboys chose former Lee High School standout Sam Williams with the 56th pick in the 87th NFL Draft on Friday night. The Ole Miss pass rusher used an extra season of eligibility offered because of the coronavirus pandemic to become a second-round draft choice. Williams set a school...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Staley
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
10K+
Followers
345
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy