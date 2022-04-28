Driver seriously injured in crash in Dennis

SALEM (CBS) – Marvin McClendon, a 74-year-old man from Alabama, has been arrested for the 1988 murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Lawrence. At a news conference Wednesday morning, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said McClendon was arrested in Alabama Tuesday night and charged as a fugitive of justice. He will be arraigned Thursday in a court in Alabama. If he waives rendition, he will be brought back to Massachusetts to face a murder charge. The D.A. said McClendon is a retired Massachusetts Department of Corrections officer and was doing carpentry work at the time of the murder. Tremblay, who lived in Salem,...

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO