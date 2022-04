SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At the Caddo Commissioners meeting this week, a request was rejected from an area wildlife organization. The Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation of Louisiana (WERLA) is a non-profit organization founded to care for sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife. Their proposal involved asking for help with covering costs of some care for animals the parish isn’t equipped to handle. Vice President Christie Chapman says the initial proposal amount of $6,475 was based on an average of wildlife that the non-profit receives directly from Caddo Parish Animal Services.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO