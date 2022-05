SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Police agencies from Kentucky and Indiana were involved in an early morning pursuit that went from one state into the other. According to Indiana State Police, around 1 a.m. were alerted that Kentucky State Police troopers were in pursuit of a Toyota passenger car involved in an armed kidnapping. The pursuit started at the 117 mile marker in Bullitt County and headed north on Interstate 65 before crossing into Clark County, Indiana.

