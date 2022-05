As election season heats up, Democrats assert there are still critical pieces of legislation they are looking to tackle ahead of the midterm elections. While the legislative calendar shows a dwindling number of session days, with the House only expected to be in Washington 40 more days this year after they return from their May 10 recess, Democratic sources said they aim to pass substantial bills they can tout back home before November.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO