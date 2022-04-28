ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

University of California announces tuition-free plan for Native American students

By Maureen Cavanaugh
KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia residents who are members of federally recognized Native American tribes will soon be eligible for a tuition-free college education. According to UC President Michael Drake, all nine University of California campuses will offer free-tuition to Native Americans, a demographic that now makes up less than 1% of the UC’s student...

www.kpbs.org

