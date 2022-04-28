University of California announces tuition-free plan for Native American students

The U.S. is out of the pandemic phase of COVID-19, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Plus, California residents who are members of federally recognized Native American tribes, will soon be eligible for a tuition-free college education at University of California schools. After, comments from a federal judge have put plans to end Title 42 – a controversial Trump-era asylum policy – in limbo. Meanwhile, San Diego is seeing a wave of no fault evictions. Which means some people are being evicted for no particular reason and with little notice. Then, more than a quarter of SDG&E customers are behind on their utility bills. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the unpaid bills may be a consequence of inflation, and the lingering financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, what little is known about long-COVID in children and teenagers suggests that it can be just as disabling as it is for adults. Finally, this Saturday, the San Diego Shakespeare Society and Write Out Loud present the 17th Annual Student Shakespeare Festival.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO