A look ahead at this weekend's Gate City Lacrosse Bash and what it means for the sport

Four years ago, Aaron Herdt had a pre-teen son who didn’t know what to do when the weather warmed up. Twelve-year-old AJ took up the sports lots of boys his age do: football in the fall, basketball in the winter.

“And then spring time would come around,” Aaron said, “and he didn’t have a sport.”

AJ didn’t feel drawn to baseball, not even soccer, but Aaron knew his son needed a spring activity. So which one? A few days later, Aaron’s wife, Michelle, came across a certain Facebook page. It was advertising a local league for… lacrosse?

“I’m like, what’s lacrosse?” Aaron laughed. “So I said, we’ll give it a try. We signed him up, and it was instantaneous. He took to it.”

Four years later, Aaron is the club president of Pocatello Lacrosse, which this weekend is hosting the fourth installment of the tournament he hopes will attract more players like his son: The Gate City Lacrosse Bash, set for Saturday and Sunday at OK Ward Park.

The tournament, Herdt says, will include around 40 teams from the area and beyond: His Pocatello Bandits (which includes players from Century, Highland and Pocatello), plus Idaho Falls, Ammon, Twin Falls, Sun Valley, even Jackson Hole in Wyoming. Those groups will bring several of their own teams — ones for age groups that range from third to eighth grade, boys and girls — which should make for a busy weekend, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and wrapping up around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s how things will work: Herdt has enlisted the help of Treasure State Lacrosse, which has divvied up the teams into a tournament format that begins with pool play on Saturday, then advances to bracket play on Sunday, resulting in winners at the end of the weekend. Each team will play three games on Saturday, then at least two on Sunday, three if they’re in the championship game. Games will take place at fields 3 and 4.

“One of our goals was to get a home tournament built up,” Herdt said, “to bring in all the local teams from around and give a great weekend of lacrosse, and kinda showcase the sport to the community of Pocatello.”

If you haven’t heard much about local lacrosse, there’s a reason for that: The state hasn’t sanctioned the sport. That means lacrosse teams across Idaho operate as club teams. In turn, that spawned the Idaho High School Lacrosse League, which governs unsanctioned state tournaments. Last season, Rocky Mountain captured the championship in Class A, the most prestigious level, while Mountain View took home the honors in Class B.

Over the last five years, a Boise-area team has secured the state title on all but two occasions, when Lake City won in 2017 and Coeur d’Alene won in 2019. Translation: In Idaho, lacrosse has gained the most traction on the western part of the state, in large part because of the larger population. But lacrosse fever has also spread to the eastern part, which is why Herdt is hosting this tournament: There’s a passion for lacrosse in Pocatello, and he wants to engender more of it.

“We’re hoping that the community will come out and watch some lacrosse,” Herdt said. “We picked up kids over the years that came out to our tournament last year, and their parents are like, yeah, we just saw all this ruckus going on out here at OK Ward and we decided to check it out. My son was like, Dad, I really wanna play that. You’ll hear that from people that have never seen the sport played.”

In truth, that’s another one of Herdt’s goals for this weekend. He wants to pique the interest of local kids thinking about going out for lacrosse. Lots just haven’t seen it in person. Maybe that, he thinks, will convince them to pull the trigger. That might continue to reinvigorate the Bandits’ team, which has followed a last-place finish in the state last year with a 10th-place standing this season. Pocatello has two weeks remaining in its season.

“We’re looking pretty good to make it to the playoffs this year,” Herdt said, “now that our big freshman class is now sophomores.”

For Herdt, though, this weekend’s tournament is only the beginning. He fashions himself a goal-setter. The next few on his mind: Assemble a girls team at every age group. Put together a league strictly in Pocatello. Foster enough lacrosse excitement to create teams at each of the Gate City’s three high schools.

Herdt anticipates a three-year timeline on that final objective. To get there, though, he has to build anticipation for the sport. Enter this weekend’s tournament — and everything that might follow.

“It gives me something to work towards,” Herdt said. “It gets me excited to do it.”