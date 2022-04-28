City of Palmdale Employees Show Support for “Denim Day”
2 days ago
PALMDALE – City of Palmdale employees wore denim on April 27 in support of the 22ndDenim Day, a cause to raise awareness about sexual assault and to show support for survivors. The campaign is presented by Peace Over Violence, a non-profit agency designed to educate the public...
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been given the “Sheriff of the Year” award from the Resiliency Project, an organization that aims to improve the mental wellbeing of first responders. On Monday, Villanueva was given the award for advocating for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, which representatives...
Before the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority increased its base pay from $33,119 to $50,000 a year in 2021, some of its staff were experiencing homelessness while working for the agency tasked with responding to the region’s homelessness crisis, LAHSA’s chief programs officer told a City Council committee Wednesday.
A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday. City Attorney Mike Feuer, whose office can only file misdemeanor offenses, announced the charges Friday, calling it an “incredibly sad and shocking situation” […]
Deputy David March, a resident of Saugus, was killed in the line of duty 20 years ago after serving seven years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, (LASD). March, who has a Santa Clarita park named in his honor, was shot during a traffic stop in Irwindale at the age of 33, on April 29, 2002.
Authorities Friday located the mother of a young boy who was found in a Paramount homeless encampment Thursday morning. The boy, who was identified as Anthony, was discovered at 10 a.m. in an encampment located in the Los Angeles riverbed, near the 710 and 105 freeways. He was found in the company of a man, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Investigators searched for the boy's parents and were able to locate his mother by Friday afternoon. "The child is in DCFS custody and a social worker will be meeting with mother and son to reunite them or to provide the needed services for placement if necessary," the LASD said.It's unclear how he arrived at the homeless camp.Anyone with information should call detectives at 562-623-3500 or 562-254-6176.
The Santa Clarita City Council voted to support the recall effort of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón Tuesday, the first time the City has supported a recall. At the city council’s March 22 regular meeting they requested to consider adopting a resolution to support the recall of...
Southern California is dotted with dazzling natural wonders, sights, and true treasures, but few of our region's spots, even the most spectacular natural wonders, have doubled as other planets. A vroom by Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, while driving along California State Route 14, can make a person feel like they're...
