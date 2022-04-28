ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

City of Palmdale Employees Show Support for “Denim Day”

avdailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMDALE – City of Palmdale employees wore denim on April 27 in support of the 22ndDenim Day, a cause to raise awareness about sexual assault and to show support for survivors. The campaign is presented by Peace Over Violence, a non-profit agency designed to educate the public...

www.avdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Some LAHSA staff were homeless before $50K base pay increase

Before the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority increased its base pay from $33,119 to $50,000 a year in 2021, some of its staff were experiencing homelessness while working for the agency tasked with responding to the region’s homelessness crisis, LAHSA’s chief programs officer told a City Council committee Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. funeral home director left remains of 11 people to rot: Prosecutor

A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday. City Attorney Mike Feuer, whose office can only file misdemeanor offenses, announced the charges Friday, calling it an “incredibly sad and shocking situation” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Palmdale, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Palmdale, CA
Government
City
Palmdale, CA
CBS LA

Young boy found in Paramount homeless encampment; parents sought

Authorities Friday located the mother of a young boy who was found in a Paramount homeless encampment Thursday morning. The boy, who was identified as Anthony, was discovered at 10 a.m. in an encampment located in the Los Angeles riverbed, near the 710 and 105 freeways. He was found in the company of a man, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Investigators searched for the boy's parents and were able to locate his mother by Friday afternoon. "The child is in DCFS custody and a social worker will be meeting with mother and son to reunite them or to provide the needed services for placement if necessary," the LASD said.It's unclear how he arrived at the homeless camp.Anyone with information should call detectives at 562-623-3500 or 562-254-6176.
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim Day#Jeans On#Peace Over Violence#The Italian Supreme Court#The Italian Parliament
NBC Los Angeles

A Free Family Fest Will Flower at Vasquez Rocks

Southern California is dotted with dazzling natural wonders, sights, and true treasures, but few of our region's spots, even the most spectacular natural wonders, have doubled as other planets. A vroom by Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, while driving along California State Route 14, can make a person feel like they're...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy