Some truly great players never won an MVP. My colleague Anthony Castrovince has chronicled many of them: Derek Jeter, Tony Gwynn, Eddie Murray, Ozzie Smith. You can make it to the Hall of Fame without winning a league MVP: Those players did. But winning an MVP is obviously special. It’s something you have forever, and, generally speaking, the top-tier stars end up getting one, at some point in their careers. It’s something no one can ever take away.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO