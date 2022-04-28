ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walhalla, SC

Education advocates say new teacher pay report shows SC is lagging, urge action from lawmakers

wspa.com
 2 days ago

A new report shows teacher salaries are not keeping up with inflation across the country and in South Carolina. Education advocates say new teacher...

www.wspa.com

WLTX.com

South Carolina lawmakers show bipartisan support for gun law change

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two mass shootings in South Carolina, along with other recent shooting incidents, have prompted state lawmakers to consider changing gun laws. The mass shootings happened in April, one at the Columbiana Centre in Columbia and the other at a lounge in Hampton County, both injuring over 20 people total.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina leaders hold crime bill rally at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Several activist groups, community leaders and shooting survivors came together on the State House steps to hold a rally and bring attention to the state senate's failure to pass the Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crime Bill. South Carolina leaders are looking for answers after nine state senators opposed blocked a hate […]
PROTESTS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state's unenforced abortion ban

Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation's high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state's attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey."No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats' peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state's four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney's special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney's opposition to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
WIS-TV

Two men from SC on President Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina men are on President Joe Biden's clemency list. Christopher Gunter, of Columbia, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana and a quantity of MDMA.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

New lawsuit filed against South Carolina DJJ

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new lawsuit against the South Carolina Dept. of Juvenile Justice alleges that children are being kept in nightmarish conditions, calling the operations unconstitutional. The state's NAACP chapter, Disability Rights South Carolina and Justice 360 are suing the SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice and Interim Exec....
LAW

