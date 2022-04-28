ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Killer of Yeardley Love testifies in court

By Dryden Quigley
NBC 29 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man convicted of killing Yeardley Love is testifying in a civil case brought against him by her mother. George Huguely is currently in the middle of his 23-year sentence on the charge of second-degree murder. He took the witness stand in Charlottesville...

