Mahoning County, OH

Senate candidate visits Mahoning County Republican headquarters

By Samantha Bender
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Republican Senate Candidate J.D. Vance was in Boardman Wednesday evening. Vance is up against seven other candidates. He was joined by Steve Cortes, former...

www.wytv.com

Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Trump-backed House candidate removed from ballot by Tenn. Republicans

The Tennessee Republican Party voted Tuesday to remove former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus and two other people from the August primary ballot in the state's 5th Congressional District. The vote marked the culmination of months of effort by both GOP legislators and activists to boot Ortagus because she had...
TENNESSEE STATE
Local
Ohio Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Elections
Mahoning County, OH
Government
County
Mahoning County, OH
Boardman, OH
Government
The Atlantic

Trump’s Endorsements Might Be the GOP’s Kryptonite

The good thing about having a narcissistic sociopath as the de facto head of the Republican Party is that he thinks he’s on the ballot even if he isn’t technically on the presidential ballot. Donald Trump is using the 2022 midterms as a way to show himself as the kingmaker he believes he is, and this may be the best thing to happen to the Democrats since Trump helped elect two Democratic senators in the state of Georgia. Trump’s endorsements are a mess, chockablock with badly vetted people he knows from television. As Republican hopefuls go to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring and beg for an endorsement, Trump continues to behave in his usual odd and chaotic way. Explaining to an adviser why he was weighing in on the Pennsylvania-senate primary, per the The Washington Post, Trump said, “I’m a gambler.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Retiring House Republican sees GOP reaching ‘troubled waters’

In politics, there’s something inherently liberating about a retirement announcement. Once officials know they’ll soon be out of office, and they no longer have reason to fear political repercussions, they often become less guarded and more candid. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, for example, has seen his relationship with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Republicans#Republican Senate#Trump Campaign#Wkbn#Fox News
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate poll: Vance surges to lead after Trump endorsement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Donald Trump’s support seems to be making the difference for JD Vance, according to the first independent poll of Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate race after the former president endorsed Vance. A Fox News poll conducted last week shows Vance with 23% of likely voters, although more voters (25%) are still undecided. […]
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios

House Republicans plot to impeach Mayorkas

Enthusiasm for impeaching top Biden officials has spread from the fringes of the House Republican conference to its mainstream — foreshadowing the intense pressure Kevin McCarthy will face from his colleagues if he's Speaker next year. Why it matters: For the first year of President Biden's term, it was...
CONGRESS & COURTS

