San Jose, CA

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

 2 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...

