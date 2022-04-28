ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County boys lacrosse tournament seeds and full bracket, 2022

By Brandon Gould
 2 days ago
The seeds and bracket are out for the Essex County Tournament and Seton Hall Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, received the top seed. BRACKET: 2022 Essex County Tournament seeds and bracket....

Penn Relays 2022: Boys preview, N.J. outlook for all 13 events

The Penn Relays is set to return to Franklin Field in Philadephia on Thursday morning after missing the past two seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. The action gets underway at 9 a.m. with New Jersey’s hopefuls looking to make a name for themselves in what hopes to be a monumental day on the track and in the oval.
Girls lacrosse: No. 18 West Essex outlasts Ramapo

Junior Gianna Macrino tallied four goals while junior Cielle McInerney produced a hat trick to lead West Essex, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-7 win over Ramapo. Junior Haleigh Farese and senior Halle Aschenbach had a goal apiece for West Essex (6-4). Senior Lexi Wolfe scored...
No. 3 Oak Knoll over Mendham - Girls lacrosse recap

Darby Campbell and Devon Gogerty recorded two goals and one assist apiece to lead Oak Knoll, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Mendham, 8-4. Teagan Kocaj scored once and assisted once while Caroline Sheridan, Sophia Lambrianakos and Carson Didden added a goal apiece for Oak Knoll (8-2), which held a 6-3 lead at halftime.
No. 20 Manasquan defeats Neptune - Girls lacrosse recap

Madeline Johnson, Belle Porazzo, and Ava Chiarella each netted two goals to lead Manasquan, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Neptune 14-1 in Neptune. Manasquan (6-3) took control early as it jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first half. Phoebe Matuch, Yasmine Manno, and Georgia Poling also scored a goal.
Boys Tennis: Passaic County Tournament goes down to the wire

It’s getting tighter and tighter, but Wayne Hills captured its 17th-straight Passaic County Tournament title on Thursday afternoon at Hershfield Park in Pompton Lakes. Wayne Hills finished with 16 points, two ahead of Pompton Lakes and Wayne Valley which both had 14. The Patriots won at first singles, second singles, and third singles.
Delran defeats Cinnaminson - Boys lacrosse recap

Seamus Schofield scored five goals and scooped up 17 ground balls to help Delran defeat Cinnaminson 16-7 in Delran. Delran (7-4) jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before taking an 11-3 lead into halftime. Aidan Schreader also scored five goals while Alex Stanuikynas had four. Connor...
Penn Relays 2022: Complete N.J. boys 4x100-meter relay preview

WHEN: Heats begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and will last until 12:00 p.m. HOW TO ADVANCE: The nine fastest teams will qualify for the Championship of America on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. The next nine fastest teams from the six New England states plus Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania will qualify for the Northeast final on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., the next nine fastest U.S. teams outside the Northeast will qualify for the National final on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. and the next nine fastest teams from outside the U.S. will qualify for the International final on Saturday at 4:40 p.m.
No. 1 Donovan Catholic over Barnegat - Softball recap

Julia Apostolakos threw 10 strikeouts with one walk and no hits in five innings in the circle as Donovan Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned a 9-0 win over Barnegat, in Barnegat. The win kept the Griffins unbeaten at 15-0. Ashley Federico went 2-for-4 with a homer...
