Essex County boys lacrosse tournament seeds and full bracket, 2022

WHEN: Heats begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and will last until 12:00 p.m. HOW TO ADVANCE: The nine fastest teams will qualify for the Championship of America on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. The next nine fastest teams from the six New England states plus Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania will qualify for the Northeast final on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., the next nine fastest U.S. teams outside the Northeast will qualify for the National final on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. and the next nine fastest teams from outside the U.S. will qualify for the International final on Saturday at 4:40 p.m.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO