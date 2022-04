On Wednesday afternoon, beloved ESPN host Scott Van Pelt revealed that his dog, Otis, passed away. “Crushed to share that we had to say goodbye to Otis The Dog,” he said in a post on Twitter. “Truly the most special friendship and bond of my entire lifetime. He was an absolute King. Love on your good boys and good girls with all your might – every day that you can. There aren’t ever enough of them.”

