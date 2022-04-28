ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five factors feeding the mystery around 2022 NFL Draft

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

What? Who? How? Huh? Seriously?

When teams start picking at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2022 NFL Draft , the flies on the wall in meeting rooms should have access to priceless sound bites. Reactions of disbelief at another team’s decision might be at an all-time high because this is a draft class best known for creating few consensus opinions, starting with the Jaguars’ plans for No. 1 and stretching through Saturday.

“We might not have those star-stars that we’ve had the last couple years up at the top, but I don’t believe we’re ever had more intrigue than we do this year,’’ said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, whose first draft as a scout was in 2003. “I don’t know that I can remember more uncertainty.”

The last time that the first overall pick wasn’t widely known on the eve of the draft — or, frankly, months beforehand — was in 2018, when Baker Mayfield surprisingly went ahead of Sam Darnold and Josh Allen. Mayfield already has lost his starting job and could be traded this weekend.

Here are five factors feeding the mystery of this draft:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21aZvU_0fMMBwx500
Aidan Hutchinson, Ikem Ekwonu and Travon Walker
Getty Images; AP; USA TODAY Sports
1. Who’s No. 1? see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xz8Pz_0fMMBwx500
Jets GM Joe Douglas needs to nail this NFL Draft — or else

The Jaguars reportedly are deciding between offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu and edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker. If it’s not Hutchinson, it’s impossible to imagine the Lions passing on the clean hometown prospect at No. 2. If it’s Hutchinson, the Lions and then Texans at No. 3 turn to a pool led by Walker and fellow edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Sauce Gardner.

Walker’s meteoric rise from late-first-round prospect in December to possible No. 1 is unprecedented. Ekwonu could be No. 1 or No. 3, or could be the third-ranked offensive lineman (behind Evan Neal and Charles Cross) on draft boards of teams that see him as more of a guard than a tackle. The Texans are considered a swing point.

2. Quarterback preferences

The teams in the market are obvious: Lions, Panthers, Falcons, Seahawks, Saints and Steelers. But which wants safe, longtime starter Kenny Pickett ? Which is willing to take a boom-or-bust risk on Malik Willis? Which values the dual-threat ability of Desmond Ridder?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247rad_0fMMBwx500
Kenny Pickett
AP

The Panthers could select Pickett at No. 6 or trade down — to replenish their void of second- and third-rounders — and target him with a pick in the early teens. The risk, however, is that the Saints (No. 16 and No. 19) or Lions (No. 32 and No. 34) could package multiple picks to trade over the Panthers.

If the Panthers stay at No. 6 and select an offensive tackle, quarterback chaos officially is underway. Some sources predict no quarterbacks will be taken in the top 18.

3. Eight teams swing twice — injury risks? see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyhcd_0fMMBwx500 Joe Schoen feels the weight of Giants’ 2022 NFL Draft fate

A record eight teams — Lions, Texans, Jets, Giants, Eagles, Saints, Packers and Chiefs — own two first-rounders after a flurry of recent trades.

One of those eight could be empowered to be extra aggressive drafting a player expected to miss the start of the season while recovering from injury — wide receiver Jameson Williams or edge rusher David Ojabo — because it won’t feel as much like getting zero from a first-rounder if there is another in the fold.

The Williams sweepstakes are especially wide open. The value of the Chiefs’ two-first rounders is equivalent to No. 11, according to the draft-pick trade value chart. But a slew of teams led by the Jets, Bills and Patriots never will let the Chiefs get their hands on Williams as a Tyreek Hill Light.

4. Deep in the middle see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFmOQ_0fMMBwx500
New York Post expert’s guide to the top 100 NFL Draft prospects of 2022

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he only has first-round grades on about 16-18 players. Other teams have similar numbers, sources said. One team’s first-round target might have a third-round grade from another team — and vice versa.

The real value lies in the depth of the middle rounds, which are overflowing after a relatively shallow 2021 class because the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19-created havoc. There are more mid-20-year-old prospects than normal in this class. A nine-year low of 73 underclassmen declared. The Ravens, with seven picks between No. 76 and No. 141, are set up well.

5. Positional value

Nothing polarizes the NFL like a positional value argument: How high is too high for a safety? For an inside linebacker? For a center or guard?

The answers will decide how Kyle Hamilton, Devin Lloyd, Tyler Linderbaum and Ekwonu, respectively, come off of the board. Hamilton, Lloyd and Linderbaum are three of the cleanest evaluations. One league source said that Ekwonu is the safest best to be a perennial All-Pro — if playing guard.

Wide receivers Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Williams could be the only hopes that this isn’t the first draft ever without an offensive skill player picked in the top 10.

Comments / 0

