NFL Draft 2022: A sneak peek at the NFL Draft theater

By Ron Futrell, Julia Romero
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands will converge along the Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, April 28 for NFL Draft.

All eyes will be on the crowning jewel, the NFL Draft theater which will include two stages this year.

The main stage is the largest ever built for the NFL Draft and is located on Las Vegas Boulevard east of the High Roller on Flamingo.

Heather Nanberg is the NFL’s director of events and describes what will take place on the stage.

Behind-the-scenes of the NFL Draft Experience Theater Stage in Las Vegas for NFL Draft 2022. (Ron Futrell for KLAS)

“The draft theater is really all where it all happens so this is the stage where the commissioner actually congratulates the prospect as he is selected to his team,” Nanberg tells 8 News Now.

In 2019, the NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennesse, where more than 600,000 fans were in attendance during the three-day event.

Eric Finkelstein is the NFL’s senior director of operations believes preparations to accommodate fans should run smoothly.

Behind-the-scenes of the NFL Draft Experience Theater Stage in Las Vegas for NFL Draft 2022. (Ron Futrell for KLAS)

“I think it’s really hard to say what are numbers will be you never know from year to year and event to event. We are prepared to accommodate as many fans that want to be a part of this event as we can,” he added.

This year the NFL Draft experience will include a new option called the “inner circle,” which will allow for select fans, who are chosen by each NFL team to sit in the theater and watch the draft and then congratulate each player chosen.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

